A former manufacturing hub for global electronics firm Sony near Horsham is set to become a £27 million urban logistics and industrial site.

Industrial developer Chancerygate has acquired the 4.59 acre former Sony site at Southwater Business Park and has submitted plans to speculatively build 105,000 sq ft of what it calls ‘Grade A urban logistics and industrial space.’

The proposed scheme will comprise seven freehold units ranging from 8,325 sq ft to 33,940 sq ft and, once complete, will have a gross development value of around £27 million.

Chancerygate development director Matthew Young said: “Our development at Southwater Business Park will provide an excellent opportunity for businesses across the region to purchase brand new Grade A industrial and warehousing space.

"Much of the existing industrial and warehouse stock within the mid Sussex market is either second hand with low sustainability credentials or is only available on a leasehold basis.

“There remains strong demand from occupiers for freehold urban logistics units who are becoming more footloose within the region. This has been made possible through the excellent road infrastructure and the desire to own property which meets occupiers’ and their clients’ environmental expectations.

“The scheme aims to become an economic asset to the region through the creation of jobs whilst driving further investment. We look forward to working closely with Horsham District Council to progress our planning application and to deliver prime industrial assets to the region.”