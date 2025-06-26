Former village bar may be turned into a chiropractor clinic
A planning application has been lodged with Horsham District Council to convert the former Macklin’s bar premises in Lower Street, Pulborough.
Chiropractor Calum Stewart is seeking planning permission for the change of use of the building which has been left vacant for the past year.
Macklin’s now operates Macklins@The riverside on the site of the former Cornstore Emporium at Swan Corner.
In his application for the change of use of the Lower Street building, Mr Stewart says that no structural changes are planned.
He said he believed the change would ‘provide a positive contribution to the local area and especially Lower Street, given the current appearance of some of the vacant properties.”
