A former village bar may be turned into a chiropractor clinic.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A planning application has been lodged with Horsham District Council to convert the former Macklin’s bar premises in Lower Street, Pulborough.

Chiropractor Calum Stewart is seeking planning permission for the change of use of the building which has been left vacant for the past year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Macklin’s now operates Macklins@The riverside on the site of the former Cornstore Emporium at Swan Corner.

The former bar premises in Lower Street, Pulborough

In his application for the change of use of the Lower Street building, Mr Stewart says that no structural changes are planned.

He said he believed the change would ‘provide a positive contribution to the local area and especially Lower Street, given the current appearance of some of the vacant properties.”