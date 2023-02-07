Customers of One Stop stores can get a free Costa drink this Thursday.

One Stop is working in partnership with Costa to offer one free drink per customer from Costa Express machines across participating One Stop stores.

Stores taking part in the Worthing, Shoreham and Littlehampton areas are: One Stop, 5 The Parade, Cokeham Road, Sompting, BN15 0AH; One Stop, 137-141 North Lane, East Preston, BN16 1HB; and One Stop, 2-4 Buckingham Road, Shoreham, BN43 5UA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The special offer is taking place on Thursday (February 9), when customers can choose from a wide variety of drinks available from the machine.

How One Stop customers can get a free Costa Express drink

Head of product Marianne Aitken said: “Our partnership with COSTA is going from strength to strength. This is going to be a really exciting day to engage and encourage our customers to trial different COSTA drinks in-store.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This offer will be available on the day until stocks last, so customers will have to be quick to take advantage of the free drink offer.