Free parking offered on day of Worthing Street Market Party and VE Day celebrations

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

People heading into town for the Worthing Street Market Party and VE Day celebrations will be able to park for free on Sunday (May 4).

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Worthing Borough Council said this is thanks to a ‘special offer from Hemiko’. The low-carbon energy company was selected to develop the Worthing Heat Network – a pioneering scheme, which aims to bring sustainable heating to buildings and homes to the town.

“Visiting our town centre this bank holiday weekend?” the council asked residents on social media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Don’t forget that you can park for free at High Street multi-storey car park this Sunday thanks to a special offer from Hemiko.

People can park for free at High Street multi-storey car park this Sunday (May 4) thanks to a special offer from Hemiko. Photo: Adur and Worthing Councils

“Hemiko, our partner in delivering the Worthing Heat Network, is sponsoring free parking at the multi-storey car park on the first and last Sunday of each month until its planned pause on works over the summer holidays.”

This means parking will be free all day at the car park on Sunday, May 4; Sunday, May 25, Sunday, June 1, Sunday, June 29, Sunday, July 6 and Sunday, July 27.

The council added: “Residents and visitors have already enjoyed two days of free parking as part of the offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The latest free parking date coincides with the Worthing Street Market Party and VE Day celebrations on Sunday 4th May, which will bring vintage live performances, delicious food and more to our town centre from 11am to 4pm.”

Hemiko has sponsored free parking to ‘support the town centre’s hard-working businesses’ and ‘thank everyone for their continued understanding’ during ongoing construction works.

The project has seen disruption caused to a number of roads and public places.

The council said: “The decision to sponsor parking on Sundays was made following discussions with representatives of Worthing Town Centre Business Improvement District.

“We would like to thank Hemiko for its generous act to support the town’s businesses.”