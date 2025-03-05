Free parking reduced for Littlehampton leisure centre users - This is why

Changes are set to be made to the parking arrangements at a car park, which is used by visitors to Littlehampton Wave leisure centre.

A Littlehampton Wave customer notice advised that car park changes are ‘coming soon’.

A social media post read: “From Tuesday, April 1, 2025, changes will be made to the parking arrangements at Mewsbrook Car Park.

“Free parking for Wave users will be reduced from five hours to three hours (with a no return of one hour).

A Littlehampton Wave customer notice advised that car park changes are ‘coming soon’. Photo: Eddie MitchellA Littlehampton Wave customer notice advised that car park changes are ‘coming soon’. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
“If you need to stay longer, additional parking can be paid for via MI Permit, RingGo apps, or pay and display machines (card & cash accepted).

"These changes aim to maximise available space for our visitors and support local businesses and attractions.”

This changes come after a review of Mewsbrook Car Park and they were agreed by Arun District Council and Freedom Leisure.

A statement on the Littlehampton Wave website added: “As part of the review, both parties have considered the typical user and how they use the facility, as well as looking at other leisure centres parking arrangements in West Sussex to benchmark our proposals against.

"We have also considered the availability of spaces in the car park at peak times. The change to parking arrangements will allow greater turnover of vehicles, maximising available space for those visiting the leisure centre and also using the car park to support local businesses and attractions.

"Littlehampton Wave has continued to increase its participation figures over the past four years, with the car park being full at peak times.

“In our view, the reduction to three hours is fair, and sufficient for users wishing to use the facilities for several activities.

"On review we looked at the typical user who would go to the gym, swimming, and have a drink in the café, or go to a Little Leapfrogs session in the sports hall, or an aqua aerobics class, followed by a trip to the gym for a stretch, as examples."

The leisure centre said it also wants to encourage visitors to travel on foot, bicycle, or via public transport. To see the answers to frequently asked questions, visit https://www.freedom-leisure.co.uk/centres/littlehampton-wave/latest-news/car-park-changes/

