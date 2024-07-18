Fresh proposals to convert Sussex village pub into flats

By Sarah Page
Published 18th Jul 2024, 10:30 BST
Fresh proposals are being made to convert a Sussex village pub into flats.

Owners of the Lamb Inn at Lambs Green – between Horsham and Crawley – are seeking planning approval to change the use of the pub into eight ‘high end’ flats.

The pub, which dates back to the late 19th century, closed some time ago and is now unoccupied.

Folkes Architects, in a statement to Horsham District Council planners, say: “The proposed development provides the opportunity to turn what is now an unoccupied building into much needed housing.”

The Lamb Inn at Lambs Green, between Horsham and Crawley, could be turned into eight flats

The pub owners were previously granted planning permission to change the use of the pub into four flats.

The architects say the new proposals are for eight mainly two-bedroom apartments, most of which would be ‘hidden’ behind the existing pub building which fronts Lambs Green Road. A coach house style building is proposed to the west of the site.

Folkes Architects say: “The design philosophy has been largely generated by the client’s desire to provide high end residential properties that sit harmoniously with the existing building.”

They say it would be “an attractive development of a high-quality, in keeping with local character in terms of scale, massing, architectural style and detailing.”

If planning permission is granted, an existing access from Lambs Green Road would, they say, be upgraded and resurfaced to safely accommodate vehicles.

They add: “The proposed conversion of the Lamb Inn from a Public House to residential units is an opportunity to provide much need housing in the rural community.”

