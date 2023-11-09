Full fibre services available in Horsham from award-winning internet provider
and live on Freeview channel 276
The company has been voted ‘Best Broadband Provider’ for the 20th year in a row by readers of computer magazine PC Pro.
And Horsham residents can access its services over the CityFibre network.
With a rating of 95 per cent, Zen came out on top of its competitors in five judging categories – Customer Support, Reliability, Value, Speed and Renew.
The survey asked PC Pro readers across the UK what they thought of their provider, revealing that many top providers still don't deliver on the essentials required for a reliable and speedy internet connection, with easily accessible support.
Zen chief executive Richard Tang said: “The survey reflects a growing appetite from consumers who want real value from their broadband provider, not just steep discounts followed by in-contract price increases. It represents everything we strive to achieve at Zen and we are humbled that our customers consistently rank us the best.”