Residents in Horsham can now access full fibre services from award-winning internet provider Zen Internet.

The company has been voted ‘Best Broadband Provider’ for the 20th year in a row by readers of computer magazine PC Pro.

And Horsham residents can access its services over the CityFibre network.

With a rating of 95 per cent, Zen came out on top of its competitors in five judging categories – Customer Support, Reliability, Value, Speed and Renew.

The survey asked PC Pro readers across the UK what they thought of their provider, revealing that many top providers still don't deliver on the essentials required for a reliable and speedy internet connection, with easily accessible support.