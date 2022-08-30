Gatwick bosses urged to 'think again' on plans for emergency runway

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The call comes from members of Communities Against Gatwick Noise and Emissions – CAGNE – who have long campaigned against expansion of the airport.

They suggest that Gatwick officials should focus on running a single runway and give up on plans to rebuild the emergency runway because of the forecast looming recession.

A spokesperson said: “The 2008 recession saw Gatwick hit the hardest, so as economists forecast a recession looming perhaps Gatwick should be focused on running a single runway airport and give up seeking to rebuild the emergency runway as a second runway in view of the costs (£500m) plus the environmental cost to the planet?”

A new call is being made for Gatwick to abandon its plans to bring its emergency northern runway into full time use. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

They pointed out that Gatwick had been hit hard by the pandemic and said that a recession could also adversely affect air travel.

The spokesperson asked: “The winter is a typically quiet time for this leisure airport, so with escalating cost of living prices will there be a truly barren period for Gatwick with a decline in jobs again as people stop flying to pay household bills instead?”

And Tahir Latif, of Campaign Against Climate Change Trade Union group said: “The combination of economic recession, the impact of the climate crisis on flying, and the need to provide aid to local communities, means that a second runway at Gatwick is far from a priority issue for the region.

"Local authorities should be focused instead on supporting a range of green, sustainable jobs, as identified in the report A Green New Deal for Gatwick, that serve both people and planet, not pandering to the demands of a tiny, well-off minority.”

But a spokesperson for Gatwick Airport said: “We're looking forward and our plans to bring our existing Northern Runway into regular use alongside our Main Runway are a low impact way to unlock new capacity by using what we already have.