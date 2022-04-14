Get out on to the South Downs this Easter say Lewes FC

The Outdoor Shop

Lewes FC Owners can get 10% off walking boots and every kind of outdoor gear at The Outdoor Shop in Lewes.

And after a hike across the Downs (and back), the club has also secured discounts at some of the town’s finest pubs:The Gardener’s Arms and The Royal Oak offer a 5 per cent discount to customers on their drinks (not rounds!).

And if you prefer doing the post-walk relaxing at home, then there’s also 5 per cent off at Symposium wines and 5 per cent off at the Harvey’s shop in Cliffe.

Drinks deals available

If home delivery is your thing, check out the 15 per cent off at local craft brewery Only With Love, via their website.

When you sign up as a Lewes FC single share owner, your ownership card (or Owner App) gives you discounts in over 30 local places.

The ‘Support & Save’ scheme is designed to save Lewes FC owners a lot more than the annual cost of ownership (£50 per year, or £5 per month).

Club Director, Charlie Dobres commented: “There really is something for everyone in our Support & Save scheme.

“It’s a win-win-win for local people, local businesses and the club.

“Lewes is a not-for-profit, 100 per cent community-owned club.

“The more owners we sign up, the more we can put into our football teams and also our campaigning on things like gender equality, gambling advertising in football and male violence against women (#CallHimOut).”

Buying an ownership share in Lewes FC is very simple. You can either go online and do it at LewesFC.com/save or the club also operates a stand outside WH Smith’s in Lewes on most days, where an Ownership Gift Box is available. The cost is £5 per month (or £50/year) but the savings available can very quickly more than pay for the outlay the club say.

Other savings include:

* Specsavers (Lewes) 20 per cent off spectacles

*Ask Italian 20 per cent (excludes set menu & drinks)

*The Laughing Fish 20 per cent off food

* The Laurels 10 per cent off in-store

* Lewes Golf Club 10 per cent off green fees

*Self Storage Space 10 per cent off

* County Carpets 5 per cent off

And there are twenty more discounts too.