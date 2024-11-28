Glow Wild festive lights trail in Sussex is open now – this is what it looks like

We took a walk through the stunning 1.3-mile trail through Wakehurst in Ardingly, West Sussex, last week.

Loved by families across Sussex and beyond, Glow Wild’s 11th outing has been inspired by the hidden world of trees. The trail this year features more than 1,000 colourful lanterns celebrating the magical world of trees, including bespoke works by nine international artists and makers, including experts in woodwork, projection, animation and more.

As well as the huge, iconic twinkling Redwood Christmas tree, this year there is also a giant flying owl, and a fiery hidden dragon surrounded by hundreds of fire torches.

We started our trail at 5pm, it was already completely dark and from the moment we stepped outside the visitor centre we were transported into a festive wonderland.

There’s something about the lanterns that feels quite calming, and the mystical soundtrack that accompanies the trail only helps with the soothing vibe.

Despite there being rain earlier in the day, there were only a few puddles to navigate and it was easy to get around. In the mid-section, there are a couple of hills, but otherwise it’s mainly flat.

Children are able to pick up a colourful lantern on a pole and carry it round the trail, if they wish, and there are refreshment stops along the way. There are also two toilets en route.

At the end, you can buy marshmallows to toast on the fire, as well as a selection of other treats from the stalls around the Christmas tree.

We loved the theming around trees. It brought a feeling of serenity to the trail, while reminding us all we’re just a small part of something much bigger. Everyone was in such awe of it, people almost spoke in hushed tones.

My son and his friend loved the huge dragon, and we all were mesmerised by the projection onto the house.

The whole experience took us around two hours, including a couple of stops for hot chocolate.

Glow Wild was a perfect evening and ideal for getting us into the Christmas spirit. For more about Glow Wild or to book tickets, visit https://www.kew.org/wakehurst/whats-on/glow-wild-2024

