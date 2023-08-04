Gogglebox telly stars Stephen and Daniel Lustig-Webb are to stage a launch party for their new Sussex business next week.

The reality TV stars – both professional hairdressers – opened a new hair salon in Storrington in June. They also co-own and run a hairdressing salon in Hurstpierpoint.

And the pair will be celebrating the opening of their new Storrington venue – Lustig & Webb Salon de Coiffure at Mill Parade, Mill Lane – in style with an official launch party on August 12 at 7.30pm.

The couple say: ”Come and see the salon and meet the team: Carly, Helen and Emma.” They urge people interested in attending to email [email protected]

The married couple are among the favourite characters on the Channel 4 TV show Gogglebox in which they star with their three poodles entertaining the nation.