Gogglebox telly stars Stephen and Daniel Lustig-Webb are to stage a launch party for their new Sussex business next week.
By Sarah Page
Published 4th Aug 2023, 11:49 BST
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 11:50 BST

The reality TV stars – both professional hairdressers – opened a new hair salon in Storrington in June. They also co-own and run a hairdressing salon in Hurstpierpoint.

And the pair will be celebrating the opening of their new Storrington venue – Lustig & Webb Salon de Coiffure at Mill Parade, Mill Lane – in style with an official launch party on August 12 at 7.30pm.

The couple say: ”Come and see the salon and meet the team: Carly, Helen and Emma.” They urge people interested in attending to email [email protected]

Gogglebox TV stars Stephen and Daniel Lustig-Webb are staging a launch party for their new salon - Lustig & Webb - in Mill Parade, Mill Lane, Storrington. Pic S Robards SR2306202Gogglebox TV stars Stephen and Daniel Lustig-Webb are staging a launch party for their new salon - Lustig & Webb - in Mill Parade, Mill Lane, Storrington. Pic S Robards SR2306202
Gogglebox TV stars Stephen and Daniel Lustig-Webb are staging a launch party for their new salon - Lustig & Webb - in Mill Parade, Mill Lane, Storrington. Pic S Robards SR2306202

The married couple are among the favourite characters on the Channel 4 TV show Gogglebox in which they star with their three poodles entertaining the nation.

But hairdressing is their day job. Both have been hairdressers for more than 20 years.

