Guild Care held a launch event on Friday (July 26) to officially open its new centre in Portland Road.

Ibsha Choudhury, the Mayor of Worthing and representatives from local councils and fellow charities attended the launch, together with Guild Care trustees and members of the charity’s diverse community services.

Alex Brooks-Johnson, CEO of Guild Care, said: “When Guild Care was founded more than 90 years ago, before the Welfare State, it recognised a need in the community and it’s those principles we still hold dear.

"Reducing social isolation and social stigma, helping older people, people living with dementia and children & adults with learning disabilities is central to what we do.

“In Worthing, 2,000 older people will go to bed tonight not having spoken to anyone for a month, and people living with dementia don’t always have access to what they need. But I’d like to think Guild Care’s founders would be proud of our social community work and what we continue to achieve.

“The investment in this office recognises the need for a more comprehensive and accessible space for people to visit and will be the focal point for our information, advice and guidance services.

"We’re dealing with some of the biggest issues in society and this is an environment suitable for the quality of service we want to provide to people.”

At the launch event, the CEO welcomed guests and introduced Jane, who has used the charity’s services for more than three years. Jane shared her experiences of the help she’s received from Guild Care over that time.

Jane said: “Having the support of Guild Care has made all the difference to my life. As you get older, some things become a bit more challenging, like washing and dressing.

"For the last few years, carers from Home Care have visited me every morning and evening to help me with these daily tasks. They also help with things like shopping and cleaning, which helps me keep on top of things.

“We always try to find time to chat over a cup of tea or coffee, and that brightens my days.

“The transport service from Guild Care is a lifesaver. It means I can get out and about. The drivers, like Tony, Glen, Phil, and Bob, are all very friendly and reliable.

"They pick me up from home and take me to Guild Care’s Creating Connections activities of bingo and table tennis. I used to play table tennis in my younger days. These groups give me something to look forward to each week.”

The new community office is prominently situated in the heart of Worthing so that it’s easy for people to drop in and enquire about the services offered by Guild Care.

Henna Chowdhury, the former mayor of Worthing – who was announced as the new patron of Guild Care – attended the event.

She said: “I am very excited. I was honoured when I was asked if I would be interested in becoming the patron. It’s something I would never have dreamt of after coming to Worthing as a child.

My mother has dementia and Alzheimer's. I can understand Guild Care’s vision and their aim. I’m really excited to be part of it, to promote the good work they do and the value they have.

"This new centre is just amazing. It’s the perfect location in Worthing which has become very vibrant. You cannot miss it. It’s wonderful because anyone can access it and that’s the most important thing.”

Peter Kinsey, the chairman of trustees for Guild Care, said: “I’m delighted we have opened our new facility here, right in the centre of Worthing. It’s a great place for our home care service and new information and advice service.

"We can give advice about supporting an older people with dementia or a person with a learning disability. Right next door, we have a fantastic new shop selling incredibly high quality clothes and toys for children.

"All the money generated goes towards the various charitable services that we provide, including our greet and connection service which helps older people who are isolated to have social contact and improve their general sense of well-being. Thank you to the team that made this possible today.”

The Home Care team will be based in the new offices which adjoin their recently-opened charity shop specialising in childrenswear and toys.

Home Care from Guild Care offers reliable, friendly, and professional care for people who need a little extra help to maintain their independence and quality of life from their own homes. Services range from personal care or wellbeing checks to shopping and meal preparation.

The service has a ‘Good” rating from the Care Quality Commission and is tailored to individual circumstances as they evolve over time.

People are welcome to visit Guild Care’s new Community Office at 30-36 Portland Road Worthing. The full range of Home Care service options is also available by contacting their friendly team on 01903 528637 or by email at [email protected].

