Guildbourne Centre vacant tearoom taken on by new owners and given new name
Alchemy has taken on the space previously occupied by Victoria’s Sponge – and signage for the new venture in the shopping centre is already up.
Lee Zitoni and family will be serving healthy breakfasts, lunches, smoothies and afternoon teas at Alchemy. It will be open seven days a week, from 8am to 5pm on Sunday to Wednesday, and will stay open until 10pm from Thursday to Saturday.
The main focus in the evenings will be on charcuterie grazing boards, as well as cocktails and wine.
Victoria’s Sponge opened in March this year, after two units at the front of the Guildbourne Centre were merged into one and the space was carefully renovated.
But is closed just three months later and had been vacant ever since.
It was run by Vicky Nicks, who already had a tearoom in Steyning.
A date for Alchemy to open has not yet been revealed, but it is said to be ‘soon’.