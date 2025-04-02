Gym operators PureGym to open new premises in Horsham

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new 24/7 gym is getting set to open in Horsham.

PureGym, the UK’s largest gym operator, is launching new premises at Broadbridge Heath Retail Park near The Range store and Halfords on May 2.

A spokesperson said: “Advancing PureGym’s mission to inspire a happier healthier nation, PureGym Horsham will supply members with non-stop access to affordable, flexible fitness – all through its flagship low-cost, zero-contract memberships.”

The gym will include hundreds of pieces of state-of-the-art equipment; a functional zone, free weights area, fixed resistance, cardio equipment, and a fitness studio, along with a range of classes included in the membership price.

Personal trainers will be available to support people with a free initial exercise induction.

The spokesperson added: “Following strong demand for PureGym’s affordable, flexible fitness offering in West Sussex, we are excited to be expanding our presence with a brand-new gym in Horsham.

"Members will have 24/7 access to everything they need to enhance their physical and mental health including top of the range equipment, functional fitness spaces and a fantastic range of exercise classes – all included in our affordable memberships. We can’t wait to welcome members through the doors of PureGym Horsham.”

The gym, which will create nine new jobs, says it is always on the lookout for people who want to turn their passion for fitness into a career through the PureGym Personal Training Academy.

PureGym, which was launched in the UK in 2009, now has more than 1.5 million UK members and over 410 clubs across the country. PureGym clubs are also located in Denmark, Switzerland and the United States.

The new Horsham gym will open at 12pm May 2.