Reports in the national media this morning revealed that Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland banking apps were not available for thousands of customers.
Customers were reportedly unable to see their available funds or have had function restricted.
A Lloyds Banking Group spokesperson said: "We know some of our customers had issues accessing mobile and online banking for a short time this morning.
"We're sorry about this and both our website and app are now back to normal.”
This comes just days after the bank announced branch closures across the country, including three in Sussex — Worthing, Brighton and Seaford. Click here to read more
