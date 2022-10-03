Hallowe’en Sussex 2022: West Sussex garden centres offering spooky craft fun and free ghost pursuit at half term
Squire’s Garden Centres sees the welcome return of its popular ‘Create & Grow’ event this half term, from Monday, October 24, to Friday, October 28.
The garden centre chain, which has branches across the south including in Washington and Crawley, will offer a spooky-themed craft activity for visitors – and fancy dress is welcome.
After a two-year absence due to Covid, the upcoming spooky craft activity sees Squire’s invite young visitors to Paint a Spooky Tealight Holder (priced £6.50), with two designs including ceramic pumpkin or bat. Once decorated, it can be taken home along with a complimentary battery-operated LED tealight to brighten up a bedroom during dark, spooky evenings that lie ahead at this time of year.
There is also a free Ghost Pursuit activity, with young visitors invited to follow the trail of ghost characters around the garden centre and receive a spooky sticker, plus a chance to win a prize. Each activity will take around 20 minutes and no booking is required, guests should simply go to garden centre information desks on the day of their visit.
Sarah Squire, chairman of Squire’s Garden Centres, said: “We are delighted to be able to offer our young two fun activities over the half term holiday. We hope the tealight holder activity will capture their creative imaginations, as they think about how they might like to decorate them and then be able enjoy them at home. We are really looking forward to welcoming lots of families over the coming autumn break.”