The garden centre chain, which has branches across the south including in Washington and Crawley, will offer a spooky-themed craft activity for visitors – and fancy dress is welcome.

After a two-year absence due to Covid, the upcoming spooky craft activity sees Squire’s invite young visitors to Paint a Spooky Tealight Holder (priced £6.50), with two designs including ceramic pumpkin or bat. Once decorated, it can be taken home along with a complimentary battery-operated LED tealight to brighten up a bedroom during dark, spooky evenings that lie ahead at this time of year.

There is also a free Ghost Pursuit activity, with young visitors invited to follow the trail of ghost characters around the garden centre and receive a spooky sticker, plus a chance to win a prize. Each activity will take around 20 minutes and no booking is required, guests should simply go to garden centre information desks on the day of their visit.

Squire's garden centres are offering craft activity to celebrate Hallowe'en this half term

