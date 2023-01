The Hastings Game branch in Priory Meadow has closed its doors.

Passers-by noticed that the store, which is situated at 18 Priory Meadow, has its shutters permanently down.

All of the shelves inside have also been completely cleared.

Shoppers have been directed to the gaming shop’s website, with a sign on the store’s window which says: “It’s not goodbye.”

With the closure of the Hastings store, residents will now need to travel to The Beacon shopping centre in Eastbourne to visit the nearest Game branch.