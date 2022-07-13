Savills said the properties at Green Park Mews, built by Martin Homes, have received ‘incredibly high interest’ and now only three of the development’s homes are available.

This collection of 14 two and three-bedroom new-build Mews homes is in Wivelsfield Green.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The properties have their own private outdoor spaces and allocated parking.

Savills said the properties at Green Park Mews in Wivelsfield Green have received incredibly high interest

Tom Bryant, head of residential development sales in the South East at Savills, said: “The homes at Green Park Mews have proved very popular since they were launched and continue to attract interest from a mix of first-time buyers, investors and downsizers alike.

“In addition to each home coming with a high specification, the homes are perfectly located to suit a range of lifestyles and that is certainly being reflected in the mix of buyers that have already agreed a sale.

“Its village location and proximity to local amenities and a mainline train station is also something that is setting it apart from other options that buyers have considered locally and we are anticipating a high level of interest in the remaining properties.”

The Help to Buy scheme ends in March 2023 and Savills expects this will continue to fuel demand for the last few homes at Green Park Mews.

Tom said: “With Help to Buy available on what are very well-priced homes, it has come as little surprise that first time buyers have been racing to secure their first home at the development.”

Some experts predict that the end of Help to Buy will leave a large gap in demand for new homes in England.

The scheme has supported 31.4 per cent of all new homes sales since its inception in 2013 and 36 per cent in the three years to Q1 2021.

Savills estimates that Help to Buy has accounted for around half of all house purchases by buyers with up to a 10 per cent deposit since its inception.

The properties at Green Park Mews are available through Savills and joint selling agents Oakley, from £343,000.