Here are 11 best Horsham pubs with lovely beer gardens, according to Google

Here are 11 best Horsham pubs where you can sit outside and enjoy the sun this Easter.
Weather forecasters are predicting spring sunshine for Horsham this Easter. And here are 11 best Horsham pubs with lovely beer gardens where you can make the most of the weather, according to Google.
1. Beautiful beer gardens
The Norfolk Arms in Crawley Road, Horsham, is rated 4.2 out of five according to Google reviews. One reviewer said: 'Amazing beer garden and friendly locals' Photo: Google
2. Beautiful beer gardens
The King's Arms in Horsham's Bishopric is rated 4.6 out of five on Google reviews. One person said: 'Lovely beer garden in the summer' Pic S Robards SR2203181 Photo: Steve Robards
3. Beautiful beer gardens
The Frog and Nightgown in Wimland Road, Faygate, is rated 4.7 out of five according to Google reviews. One person said: 'Love the Frog and Nightown. One of the best beer gardens in Sussex' Photo: Google
4. Beautiful beer gardens
The Hornbrook Inn in Brighton Road, Horsham, is rated 4.3 out of five in Google reveiws. One reviewer said: 'Lovely pub, garden is gorgeous' Photo: Google