Here are the cheapest places to get petrol and diesel in Hastings

Every penny counts during times like these, and it can be surprising how different prices can vary at stations across Hastings.

Below you will find the price of petrol, diesel, premium petrol and premium diesel at stations across Hastings, ranked by order of cost, so you can save vital funds the next time you fill up.

To illustrate the difference, also included is how much it costs to fill up a 60 litre tank and how far putting in £50 of fuel will get you.

Jet, Bexhill Road. Hastings Service Station. SUS-220403-152147001

All prices are accurate as of Friday, March 4.

These are the cheapest places to buy petrol in Hastings:

1. Jet, Bexhill Road. Hastings Service Station

- Petrol price per litre = 142.9p

- 60 litre tank cost: £85.74

- £50 of petrol (at 42 miles per gallon) will get you 323 miles

2. Sainsburys, John Macadam Way - Sainsburys Sedlescombe Road

- Petrol price per litre = 143.9p

- 60 litre tank cost = “86.34

- £50 of petrol (at 42 mpg) will get you 321 miles

3. Asda, Battle Road. St Leonards On Sea

- Petrol price per litre = 146.7p

- 60 litre tank cost = £88.02

- £50 of petrol (at 42mpg) will get you 315 miles

4. Morrisons, Queens Road

- Petrol price per litre = 149.7p

- 60 litre tank cost = £1.92

- £50 of petrol (at 42mpg) will get you 309 miles

5. Texaco, Old London Road. Tower Service Station

- Petrol price per litre = 149.7p

- 60 litre tank cost = £89.94

- £50 of petrol (at 42mpg) will get you 308 miles

6. BP, Sedlescombe Road North. Silverhill Service Station.

- petrol price per litre = 151.9p

- 60 litre tank cost = £91.14

- £50 of petrol (at 42mpg) will get you 304 miles

7. Shell, The Ridge. Ridgeway Service Station.

- petrol price per litre = 151.9

- 60 litre tank cost = £91.14

- £50 of petrol (at 42mpg) will get you 304 miles

8. Tesco Extra, Church Wood Drive

- Petrol price per litre = 151.9p

- 60 litre tank cost = £91.34

- £50 of petrol (at 42mpg) will get you 304 miles

9. Esso, Bohemia Road

- Petrol price per litre = 152.9p

- 60 litre tank cost = £91.74

- £50 of petrol will get you 302 miles

10. Esso, The Ridge

- Petrol price per litre = 152.9p

- 60 litre tank cost = £91.74

- £50 of petrol will get you 302 miles.

These are the cheapest places to buy diesel in Hastings:

1. Sainsburys, John Macadam Way - Sainsburys Sedlescombe Road

- Diesel price per litre = 145.9p

- 60 litre tank cost = £87.54

- £50 of diesel (at 42mpg) will get you 317 miles

2. Jet, Bexhill Road. Hastings Service Station

- Diesel price per litre = 146.9p

- 60 litre tank cost = £88.14

- £50 of diesel (at 42mpg) will get you 314 miles

3. Asda, Battle Road. St Leonards On Sea

- Diesel price per litre = 149.7p

- 60 litre tank cost = £89.82

- £50 of diesel (at 42mpg) will get you 309 miles

4. Morrisons, Queens Road

- Diesel price per litre = 152.7p

- 60 litre tank cost = £91.62

- £50 of diesel (at 42mpg) will get you 303 miles

5. Tesco Extra, Church Wood Drive

- Diesel price per litre = 154.9p

- 60 litre tank cost = £92.94

- £50 of diesel (at 42mpg) will get you 298 miles

6. Texaco, Old London Road. Tower Service Station

- Diesel price per litre = 156.9p

- 60 litre tank cost = £94.14

- £50 of diesel (at 42mpg) will get you 294 miles

7. BP, Sedlescombe Road North. Silverhill Service Station.

- Diesel price per litre = 158.9p

- 60 litre tank cost = £95.34

- £50 of diesel (at 42mpg) will get you 291 miles

8. Esso, Bohemia Road

- Diesel price per litre = 159.9p

- 60 litre tank cost = £95,94

- £50 of diesel (at 42mpg) will get you 289 miles

9. Esso, The Ridge

- Diesel price per litre = 159.9

- 60 litre tank cost = £95.94

- £50 of diesel (at 42mpg) will get you 291 miles

These are the cheapest places to buy premium petrol in Hastings:

1. Texaco, Old London Road. Tower Service Station

- Premium petrol price per litre = £153.9

- 60 litre tank cost = £92.34

- £50 of premium petrol (at 42mpg) will get you 300 miles

2. Esso, The Ridge

- Premium petrol price per litre = £153.9

- 60 litre tank cost = £92.34

- £50 of premium petrol (at 42mpg) will get you 300 miles

3. Morrisons, Queens Road

- Premium petrol price per litre = £154.7p

- 60 litre tank cost = £92.82

- £50 of premium petrol (at 42mpg) will get you 299 miles

4. Esso, Bohemia Road

- Premium petrol price per litre = £154.9

- 60 litre tank cost = £92.94

- £50 of premium petrol (at 42mpg) will get you 298 miles

5. Tesco Extra, Church Wood Drive

- Premium petrol price per litre = £158.9

- 60 litre tank cost = £95.34

- £50 of premium petrol (at 42mpg) will get you 291 miles

6. BP, Sedlescombe Road North. Silverhill Service Station.

- Premium petrol price per litre = £159.9p

- 60 litre tank cost = £95.94

- £50 of premium petrol (at 42mpg) will get you 289 miles

7. Shell, The Ridge

- Premium petrol price per litre = £170.9p

- 60 litre tank cost = £102.54

- £50 of premium petrol (at 42mpg) will get you 270m

These are the cheapest places to buy premium diesel in Hastings:

1. Shell, The Ridge

- Premium diesel per litre cost = 145.9p

- 60 litre tank cost = £87.54

- £50 of premium diesel (at 42mpg) will get you 317 miles

2. Jet, Bexhill Road. Hastings Service Station

- Premium diesel per litre cost = 160.9p

- 60 litre tank cost = £96.54

£50 of premium diesel (at 42mpg) will get you 287m

3.BP, Sedlescombe Road North. Silverhill Service Station.

- Premium diesel per litre cost = 162.9p

- 60 litre tank cost = £97.74

£50 of premium diesel (at 42mpg) will get you 284m

4. Esso, Bohemia Road

- Premium diesel per litre cost = 175.9p

- 60 litre tank cost = £105.54

£50 of premium diesel (at 42mpg) will get you 263

5. Esso, The Ridge

- Premium diesel per litre cost = 175.9p

- 60 litre tank cost = £105.54