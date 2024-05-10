Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The police are investigating after a charity reported multiple incidents of thefts in West Sussex.

Adur and Worthing Police said The Salvation Army has reported ‘high levels of theft’ from charity clothing banks in the Lancing, Shoreham and Worthing areas.

A spokesperson added: “Please report anyone attempting to empty the banks who are not driving a liveried vehicle or carrying ID.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Salvation Army Trading Company has also issued a statement.

A spokesperson said: “We are very saddened when clothes that are kindly donated to our clothing bank are stolen.

“Protecting our clothing banks is a priority and we monitor and visit our clothing banks on a regular, often daily, basis.

"Bank theft is an issue that we deal with as part of our operations and while we haven’t seen an increase in theft, we report incidents to the police which has brought attention to this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We replace damaged locks immediately and we are grateful to the police and members of the public for supporting us. We hope people will continue to donate to our clothing banks as the money raised is used to help vulnerable people, providing essentials like hot meals for rough sleepers and food parcels for struggling families.”