Historic Sussex seafront landmark transformed into coffee shop

An historic landmark on Brighton seafront – which was once occupied by the military during the Second World War – has been transformed into a coffee shop.

Kemptown coffee shop owner Philip Cundall has recently opened the ‘renovated and repurposed’ Temple at Black Rock as his second venue in the city.

Philip, who has run Portland in Kemptown for the past eight years, has now taken on the lease of this historic building overlooking the beach – reimagining it as a coffee-shop.

Philip said: “I’m excited to have the opportunity to repurpose the Temple while honouring its past and creating a neighbourhood meeting place.

"I have tried to retain a sense of playfulness and a ‘light touch’ in my restoration of this unique building, creating a destination for the community to come together, meet, sit and enjoy the beautiful views, just as they did 190 years ago.

“The view from the Temple must be one of the best in the city and I am thrilled to be able to look out over the sea while establishing a new business in such a charming and unique building, with a rich and varied history.

“I have aimed for a simple and sympathetic transformation of the building, preserving original features whilst creating a finely finished interior space and an attractive outside area.”

The Temple has been restored as part of the Black Rock Rejuvenation Project, led by Brighton & Hove City Council. Funding has been provided by the Coast to Capital Local Enterprise Partnership.

The landmark was designed and built in 1835 as a ‘garden temple’ by William Kendall – the architect who laid out Madeira Drive and Esplanade and designed the nearby Reading Room.

A city council spokesperson said: “With the structural works completed in early 2025, including glazing, re-roofing and adding a paved terrace, Philip organised and managed the fit-out of the internal space early this summer.

“Food and drink can now be enjoyed throughout the day on the paved terrace overlooking the sea. Where possible, Philip is using local and small-scale suppliers including Brighton-based Red Roaster coffee, Real Patisserie bread and pastries, Sussex-based milk, ice cream, snack and soft drinks suppliers.”

The Temple, on Brighton’s eastern seafront, has a ‘fascinating history’, the council said.

"Originally it was a folly, a playful destination for the residents of the surrounding crescents and squares to enjoy the views and take the sea air,” the spokesperson added.

"During WW2 it was occupied by the military and then fell into disuse and disrepair.

“Converting an historic building is not a new undertaking for Philip. Following a career in the visual arts, running galleries and working in design companies, he took over a Georgian townhouse in Spitalfields in 2010 running a British deli and food shop.”

Philip was born and raised on the Isle of Wight and grew up near the sea. After five years running ‘Cundall & Garcia’ in London, he moved to Brighton, and back to the sea. He refurbished the Portland building in Kemptown village, creating a coffee shop and exhibition space for local makers and artists.

Philip said: “I’m happy that Portland is now firmly established and embedded in the community, providing a welcoming space in Kemptown for people to meet, work and relax.”

Brighton & Hove City Council’s lead member for major projects, councillor Julie Cattell, welcomed the ‘fresh energy’ which has been brought to this ‘small but striking building’.

She added: “As one of the ‘jewels’ of the Black Rock renovation, it was hugely important the new tenant not only understood the unique history of the building but would work with us to preserve its unique character.

“Our investment in the eastern seafront is truly coming to life, thanks to the local businesses and community embracing the space.

“I can’t wait to sit with a coffee and take in the sea views.”