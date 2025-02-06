Historic West Sussex countryside hotel goes up for sale

The 16th century Random Hall Hotel at Slinfold, near Horsham, is on the market with a guide price of £1,800,000.

The Grade II listed property has 15 en-suite bedrooms, two of which have four poster beds, two log-fire lounges, a public bar, The Barn – a large oak-beamed function/meeting room – and a restaurant dining area.

There is also a two-bedroom owner's accommodation, two commercial kitchens and an office. The hotel – on sale via agents GPS Business Sales in Eastbourne – has recently undergone a major refurbishment and there is also planning permission for six new bedroom suites. All 15 bedrooms feature a trouser press, Freeview TV and tea/coffee-making facilities. Outside, there is extensive private parking with EV chargers, a pond and a decked private patio leading out from the function room.

The business operates as a hotel, venue, restaurant and bar. Private functions include weddings, birthdays, anniversaries and corporate conferences with attendees often staying in the hotel. The restaurant can seat 28 for à la carte service. Private dining parties of up to16 guests can be seated in a separate lounge and groups of up to 60 can dine in the Barn. Afternoon teas and weekend lunches are also offered. The Barn regularly hosts corporate conferences and meetings with up to 65 delegates.

