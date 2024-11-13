Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A beauty salon in Horsham town centre is hoping it will soon be able to sell alcohol to customers.

Mooeys salon is seeking a licence from Horsham District Council to sell alcohol on its premises in South Street.

The salon offers a range of beauty treatments but says it focuses primarily on nail and pedicure treatments.

In a statement to the council, the salon says the business is designed ‘to provide a calm and relaxing environment for clients.’ It adds: “Alcohol will only be consumed on the premises as an add-on service during treatments. There will be no takeaway alcohol sales or consumption outside the designated salon area.”

The salon also hopes to be able to offer complimentary Prosecco to bridal parties during the summer and to offer mulled wine to customers during the Christmas season, if a licence is granted.