Horsham business celebrates 10th anniversay ... with plans for expansion

A Horsham business is getting set to celebrate its 10th anniversary after going from strength to strength since its launch.

Modern web design agency Made Simple Media was launched in 2015 by Southwater-based David Reeder after he decided to leave his job as a creative director for a website agency in Reigate. And he has since built up the company which now looks after more than 100 websites in Sussex, London and beyond. "We create websites for businesses and charities that are planned, designed and built to solve the problems that people face, for example they can't edit their current website, their current agency is not supporting them, their website doesn't look professional or they cannot be found online,” says David.

In its early days, David built up the business gradually and says he was lucky that his previous firm let him slowly reduce his hours working for them. “I was able to gradually phase-out the old job as I built up my new business.

“It was the same year my wife Emma and I were expecting our first child, Jack. The pressure was really on with Emma giving up her job to become a full-time mum.”

David Reeder, founder of Horsham web design agency Made Simple Media is aiming to expand the business still further after its launch 10 years ago

But David counts himself lucky that he managed to immediately get ‘an amazing client’ – ethical London jewellers Ingle & Rhode. But he didn’t stop there and netted several new clients for Made Simple Media.

“This paid off when Covid hit and Ingle & Rhode cancelled all work overnight,” said David. “We had also moved house and had a second child, Erin, so the bills were soaring! Luckily, I had many great new clients like Brooklands Museum, Respirex International, Horace Fuller and St George's Hospital Charity – as well as a load of small local businesses to keep me going!”

Now, with more than 150 websites on their books, the company is continuing to expand. “We have a small team of developers and want to continue to grow our business, getting new clients throughout the south east,” said David.