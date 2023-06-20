An online survey has been set up to inform Horsham District Council about business’s future space needs – whether they are looking to maintain, reduce or expand their current space.
Horsham council cabinet member for the local economy Ruth Fletcher said: “The results from this survey will provide useful up-to-date information to help us understand local business space needs now and for the future.”
Survey respondents can win one of four free ‘Team Building Escape Room Experiences’ for their business, hosted by Major Mindgames of Horsham. Chosen at random every fortnight, the first set of prize draw winners have now been selected.
Businesses are encouraged to complete the short survey to help provide an insight into local business space needs and to inform future support, with more prizes available to win at: https://www.horsham.gov.uk/spacesurvey.
Among the first prize draw winners is David Howard of local micro-distillery Cabin Pressure Spirits. He said: "It was super easy to fill in the survey. I'd encourage all businesses to complete it. It only took a couple of minutes and we came away with a great prize!"
The survey starts with a basic business profiling section then takes each respondent to a set of tailored questions based on their forecasted needs.
Another survey respondent and prize draw winner, Carly Hacker of local creative agency 1348 Design, said: “Horsham feels like such a creative place. With more people working flexibly and from home here it would be great to see it continue to thrive as a real hub attracting more business with the right accessible spaces for innovation and collaboration.
"It’s great to have an opportunity to let our local council know what we require so they can, in turn, help our businesses to grow. The survey was quick and easy to complete.”
A council spokesperson added: “Every response contributes towards building up a picture of local needs. This will help the council with its economic development and planning support services and also provide an updated insight for several business partners who have expressed an interest in the survey results.”