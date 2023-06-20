Businesses and entrepreneurs in Horsham are being urged to have their say on their future workspace needs.

An online survey has been set up to inform Horsham District Council about business’s future space needs – whether they are looking to maintain, reduce or expand their current space.

Horsham council cabinet member for the local economy Ruth Fletcher said: “The results from this survey will provide useful up-to-date information to help us understand local business space needs now and for the future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Survey respondents can win one of four free ‘Team Building Escape Room Experiences’ for their business, hosted by Major Mindgames of Horsham. Chosen at random every fortnight, the first set of prize draw winners have now been selected.

Prize draw winners Cabin Pressure Spirits

Businesses are encouraged to complete the short survey to help provide an insight into local business space needs and to inform future support, with more prizes available to win at: https://www.horsham.gov.uk/spacesurvey.

Among the first prize draw winners is David Howard of local micro-distillery Cabin Pressure Spirits. He said: "It was super easy to fill in the survey. I'd encourage all businesses to complete it. It only took a couple of minutes and we came away with a great prize!"

The survey starts with a basic business profiling section then takes each respondent to a set of tailored questions based on their forecasted needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another survey respondent and prize draw winner, Carly Hacker of local creative agency 1348 Design, said: “Horsham feels like such a creative place. With more people working flexibly and from home here it would be great to see it continue to thrive as a real hub attracting more business with the right accessible spaces for innovation and collaboration.

Chris Woods-Hale from Major Mindgames, Carly Hacker from 1348 Design and Horsham District Councillor Ruth Fletcher

"It’s great to have an opportunity to let our local council know what we require so they can, in turn, help our businesses to grow. The survey was quick and easy to complete.”