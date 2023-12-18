Horsham businesses voted winners in 'Christmas Magic' competition
The competition was part of a council ‘Buy Local Gift Happy’ campaign to support local businesses this festive season.
An array of businesses from across the district got into the festive spirit, creating Christmassy windows, market stalls and internal displays and submitting photos so they could take part in the contest.
The public were invited to celebrate their favourite displays by voting via an online gallery and on social media with a chance to win prizes. This determined the Public’s Choice winner – Horsham’s Amici Coffee Co.
A team of judges also assessed the displays, scoring them based on their ‘wow factor’. Those with the highest scores were awarded the overall best displays across Horsham district’s towns and villages, where sufficient entries were received, and the best window, internal and market stall displays across the district.
Judging criteria included how eye catching and creative the display was, the use of lighting and space and how well the display highlighted what the business does or sells.
Overall Best Display (Horsham) and Best Window Display (across Horsham District) was Carmela Deli.
Other accolades were: Overall Best Display (Henfield): Tottington Manor in Henfield.
Overall Best Display (Southwater): The Children’s Society in Southwater.
Overall Best Display (Steyning): Sakala in Steyning.
Overall Best Display (Storrington): Safe Hands Funeral Services in Storrington.
Best Internal Display (across Horsham District): Johansson’s Café in Horsham.
Best Market Stall Display (across Horsham District): Love Mother Earth Handmade Organics in Horsham.
All eight businesses each receive a £100 voucher for point-of-sale material in association with wholesale supplier WBC and a framed certificate.
Horsham District Council’s cabinet member for the local economy Ruth Fletcher said: “I would like to congratulate everyone who took part in this competition.
“There were so many excellent entries, with businesses using fantastic visual merchandising techniques to really make their displays and products or services stand out.
“It is wonderful to see such amazing support from the public who voted for their favourite displays, and I hope this inspires many to buy local and gift happy this Christmas.
"Our local businesses really do make our towns and villages magical places to be over the festive period.”