Horsham cafe closes suddenly

A Horsham cafe has shut suddenly.

The Station Cafe in Nightingale Road says it has ‘temporarily closed.’ It first opened to public acclaim just over two years ago.

Its closure has led to debate on social media with many saying they liked the food there but pointed out it is in an out-of-the-way location.