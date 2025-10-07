Horsham Claire's Accessories shop to close for final time
The shop – in West Street, Horsham – has launched a final clearance sale with twenty per cent off.
Earlier this week, administrators agreed to sell 156 Claire’s stores across the country to investment group Modella Capital, securing around 1,000 jobs.
But 145 stores – including the one in Horsham – have not been included in the deal and are now set to close permanently.
The UK ear piercing chain, which also sells jewellery, gifts and other accessories, launched closing-down sales for the 145 affected stores over the weekend.
The exact closure dates will vary from store to store, but most are expected to shut within weeks.