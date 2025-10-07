Horsham Claire's Accessories shop to close for final time

Horsham shop Claire’s Accessories is among 145 of the major retailer’s stores that are set to close for good.

The shop – in West Street, Horsham – has launched a final clearance sale with twenty per cent off.

Earlier this week, administrators agreed to sell 156 Claire’s stores across the country to investment group Modella Capital, securing around 1,000 jobs.

But 145 stores – including the one in Horsham – have not been included in the deal and are now set to close permanently.

Claire's Accessories store in West Street, Horsham, is getting set to close for good. Photo: Visit Horsham

The UK ear piercing chain, which also sells jewellery, gifts and other accessories, launched closing-down sales for the 145 affected stores over the weekend.

The exact closure dates will vary from store to store, but most are expected to shut within weeks.