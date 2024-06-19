Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Horsham pub is celebrating after making it through to the finals of a major national competition.

The King’s Arms in Horsham’s Bishopric is a finalist in the 2024 Great British Pub Awards – the only pub in Sussex to reach the finals.

It is among six finalists in the awards’ category ‘Community Pub of the Year.’ Last year, the dog-friendly King’s Arms won the competition’s ‘Best Pub for Dogs’ category.

And landlady Jodie Munday is delighted. “It’s incredible. I can’t believe it, we’re all just bursting,” she said. The pub is a major fundraiser for a string of charities including the mental health charity MIND. And it provides work experience for people with disabilities via Horsham’s Butterfly Project.

The King's Arms in Horsham is in line for a major national award

And it also has an extensive events programme for customers. "We want to make it known that the pub is not just a place for a pint,” said Jodie. “I make a banging cup of tea.”

Among regular events is a craft club night with crochet, stitching and painting. “Everyone brings their individual projects but rather than doing them at home on their own, they come together here with like-minded people.

“We watch as friendships are formed and it’s just a beautiful thing. It’s so nice when people meet each other and build relationships.”

Regular backgammon nights have also proved a huge success at the King’s Arms.

And Jodie credits her team – on both sides of the bar – for its success. “It’s a real team effort,” she said.