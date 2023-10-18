Horsham company launches new app to test mobile internet speeds
The app – called Network Surveyor – has been launched by Metricell which is based in Foundry Lane, Horsham.
The company provides network intelligence and testing solutions to the UK’s mobile operators. A spokesperson said that the Android app “is designed to test in-building coverage and diagnose any potential issues that may be affecting the network connection either at home, in the office or across key transport routes.”
They added: “It can also provide the ability to measure key Wi-Fi statistics, data experience and mobile signal strength, helping to identify any interference in your connection.”
Metricell commercial director Luke Aledander said: “We believe that Network Surveyor will be a game-changer for consumers who are looking to understand their mobile and fixed broadband services.
"By empowering users with the ability to perform detailed coverage surveys, both in-building and whilst travelling, they’ll be armed with the right data when pushing for service improvements from their service provider.”
Additionally, Metricell has launched an enterprise edition of Network Surveyor to help enable organisations assess their mobile coverage needs and requirements.
Network Surveyor is available for download from the Google Play Store. To learn more visit www.metricell.com
Metricell says it’s “on a mission to deliver connectivity. We work with our customers to design, deliver and manage wireless communication networks - with a shared ambition of achieving flawless network experience. We have been responsible for a number of first-to-market products, It says its technology is today in use by a broad range of customers, thousands of their personnel; and millions of subscribers worldwide.