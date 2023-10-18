Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The app – called Network Surveyor – has been launched by Metricell which is based in Foundry Lane, Horsham.

The company provides network intelligence and testing solutions to the UK’s mobile operators. A spokesperson said that the Android app “is designed to test in-building coverage and diagnose any potential issues that may be affecting the network connection either at home, in the office or across key transport routes.”

They added: “It can also provide the ability to measure key Wi-Fi statistics, data experience and mobile signal strength, helping to identify any interference in your connection.”

Horsham firm Metricell has launched a new app to test mobile internet speeds. Photo: contributed

Metricell commercial director Luke Aledander said: “We believe that Network Surveyor will be a game-changer for consumers who are looking to understand their mobile and fixed broadband services.

"By empowering users with the ability to perform detailed coverage surveys, both in-building and whilst travelling, they’ll be armed with the right data when pushing for service improvements from their service provider.”

Additionally, Metricell has launched an enterprise edition of Network Surveyor to help enable organisations assess their mobile coverage needs and requirements.

Network Surveyor is available for download from the Google Play Store. To learn more visit www.metricell.com