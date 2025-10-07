Horsham dog care business in line for major national award

A Horsham dog care business is in line for a major national award.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Campbell’s Canines, which provides professional dog walking and training services, has been shortlisted for the 2025 UK Small Business Awards in the ‘Best Small Business’ category.

Company owner and dog lover Alice Campbell first established the business in October 2023 and has built it up in Horsham and the surrounding areas over the past two years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have already worked with over 100 dogs, delivering trusted care and tailored force-free training,” said Alice. “The business has recently added two new employees, who both work at high standards with relevant experience and qualifications.

Alice Campbell, owner and founder of Horsham-based company Campbell's Canines which has been shortlisted for a major national business award

“At Campbell's Canines we believe every dog deserves to be happy, understood and truly heard. From positive reinforcement training to personalised care, our mission is to build trust and strengthen the bond between dogs and their families.”

Alice herself owns three dogs, including a retired security dog from a previous career. “I've always felt most at home around animals,” she said. “From working on farms, in kennels and even with the Metropolitan police dogs, every step of my journey has deepened my love for them.

"Along the way I've studied animal care and nutrition, trained in security dog handling and had the privilege of working with rescue dogs who've taught me as much as I've taught them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Now as a dog mum and business owner, I get to bring all of that experience together to do what I love most – helping dogs and their owners live happy/fufilling lives.”

The UK Small Business Awards celebrate and support small businesses across Britain.