Planning permission is being sought to install a substation at Newbridge Nurseries Garden Centre to serve electric vehicle charging hubs

Plans are being put forward to install a substation to serve electric charging hubs in a car park at Newbridge Nurseries in Broadbridge Heath.

Horsham District Council, back in 2017, granted planning permission for the hubs as part of the garden centre’s redevelopment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now approval is being sought for the substation. Agents for MER Charging UK, in a statement to the council, say: “Significantly, without the installation of this substation, the delivery of ultra-rapid electric vehicle charging hubs at this garden centre will not be achievable.”