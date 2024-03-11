Horsham garden centre gets set to help electric vehicle drivers

Drivers of electric vehicles may soon be able to re-charge at a Horsham garden centre.
Planning permission is being sought to install a substation at Newbridge Nurseries Garden Centre to serve electric vehicle charging hubs

Plans are being put forward to install a substation to serve electric charging hubs in a car park at Newbridge Nurseries in Broadbridge Heath.

Horsham District Council, back in 2017, granted planning permission for the hubs as part of the garden centre’s redevelopment.

Now approval is being sought for the substation. Agents for MER Charging UK, in a statement to the council, say: “Significantly, without the installation of this substation, the delivery of ultra-rapid electric vehicle charging hubs at this garden centre will not be achievable.”

The proposed substation will be located in the existing front car park and is planned to be surrounded by bollards to ensure that it is protected from potential vehicle damage.

