Horsham garden centre gets set to help electric vehicle drivers
Plans are being put forward to install a substation to serve electric charging hubs in a car park at Newbridge Nurseries in Broadbridge Heath.
Horsham District Council, back in 2017, granted planning permission for the hubs as part of the garden centre’s redevelopment.
Now approval is being sought for the substation. Agents for MER Charging UK, in a statement to the council, say: “Significantly, without the installation of this substation, the delivery of ultra-rapid electric vehicle charging hubs at this garden centre will not be achievable.”
The proposed substation will be located in the existing front car park and is planned to be surrounded by bollards to ensure that it is protected from potential vehicle damage.