Horsham hotel hailed 'best in Britain for countryside relaxation'
and live on Freeview channel 276
The five-star South Lodge Hotel has beaten scores of other top hotels nationwide to the accolade – including the celeb-favourite Soho House in Oxfordshire.
Ranking in third place in the search for Britain’s best countryside hotels for relaxation is another Sussex hotel – The Pig Hotel in Madehurst near Arundel.
In joint second place was Calcot Manor in Tetbury in the Cotswolds and Heckfield Place in Hampshire.
The winning hotels have been singled out for praise with the help of online gambling company Betway which measured popularity by a unique index score generated by the number of hashtags each location has racked up on Instagram, as well as Google and Tripadvisor reviews – with the lower the overall index score, the higher the ranking.
A spokesperson said that it was ‘no surprise’ that Horsham’s South Lodge Hotel bagged first place “with it being situated within 92 acres of Sussex countryside – offering incredible views of the South Downs.”
And they said of The Pig Hotel: “The chain has many destinations but its South Downs location is something truly special. It’s set within the small hamlet of Madehurst and sits high up on the South Downs for a spectacular view.”
Soho Farmhouse has become the ultimate staycation spot for A-listers welcoming everyone from the Beckhams to Tom Cruise and even Meghan Markle. But as it’s only available to book for Soho House members, it’s not considered a realistic holiday destination for everyone, says Betway. https://betway.com/en/casino/slots
Horsham’s South Lodge Hotel – which already holds a string of other top awards – is praised for its incredible views, its 44,000 square ffeet luxury spa which offers an array of treatments, as well as its state-of-the-art gym and spin studio, indoor pool, outdoor hydrotherapy pool and wild swimming pool and top restaurants.
Catering staff at The Pig at Madehurst is praised for committing to homegrown produce and sourcing anything they cannot grow within a 25-mile radius. There’s also a two-acre kitchen garden with its own orchard of English apple trees.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.