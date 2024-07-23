Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Horsham hotel has been hailed as the best in Britain for countryside rest and relaxation.

The five-star South Lodge Hotel has beaten scores of other top hotels nationwide to the accolade – including the celeb-favourite Soho House in Oxfordshire.

Ranking in third place in the search for Britain’s best countryside hotels for relaxation is another Sussex hotel – The Pig Hotel in Madehurst near Arundel.

In joint second place was Calcot Manor in Tetbury in the Cotswolds and Heckfield Place in Hampshire.

Horsham's South Lodge Hotel has been rated 'best in Britain for countryside rest and relaxation'

The winning hotels have been singled out for praise with the help of online gambling company Betway which measured popularity by a unique index score generated by the number of hashtags each location has racked up on Instagram, as well as Google and Tripadvisor reviews – with the lower the overall index score, the higher the ranking.

A spokesperson said that it was ‘no surprise’ that Horsham’s South Lodge Hotel bagged first place “with it being situated within 92 acres of Sussex countryside – offering incredible views of the South Downs.”

And they said of The Pig Hotel: “The chain has many destinations but its South Downs location is something truly special. It’s set within the small hamlet of Madehurst and sits high up on the South Downs for a spectacular view.”

Horsham’s South Lodge Hotel – which already holds a string of other top awards – is praised for its incredible views, its 44,000 square ffeet luxury spa which offers an array of treatments, as well as its state-of-the-art gym and spin studio, indoor pool, outdoor hydrotherapy pool and wild swimming pool and top restaurants.