A Horsham hotel has been named as one of the best dog-friendly hotels in Britain.

The five-star South Lodge Hotel has been singled out for praise in a list of pet-loving hotels ahead of International Dog Day in August.

The hotel has 93 acres of grounds for guests and their dogs to explore. Praising the hotel, communications agency Sauce says: “Every detail is taken care of so guests can sit back and relax as South Lodge offers 10 dog-friendly rooms all with direct access onto the grounds.

"There’s no need to pack for the four legged friends as a comfortable bed, towel for any mucky paws, two bowls, doggy poop bags, and a little welcome treat welcomes all four-legged friends.

One of the dog-friendly rooms at Horsham's South Lodge Hotel

"The whole family can enjoy all day dining in the bar, lounges and outdoor summer terraces in the warmer months.”