A Horsham hotel has been named as one of the best dog-friendly hotels in Britain.

Horsham hotel named one of the best dog-friendly hotels in Britain
and live on Freeview channel 276
The five-star South Lodge Hotel has been singled out for praise in a list of pet-loving hotels ahead of International Dog Day in August.
The hotel has 93 acres of grounds for guests and their dogs to explore. Praising the hotel, communications agency Sauce says: “Every detail is taken care of so guests can sit back and relax as South Lodge offers 10 dog-friendly rooms all with direct access onto the grounds.
"There’s no need to pack for the four legged friends as a comfortable bed, towel for any mucky paws, two bowls, doggy poop bags, and a little welcome treat welcomes all four-legged friends.
"The whole family can enjoy all day dining in the bar, lounges and outdoor summer terraces in the warmer months.”
And the price? – The hotel charges £40 per dog per stay.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.