Horsham nail salon in bid to serve 'upmarket' alcohol to customers

A Horsham nail salon is hoping to soon be able to serve ‘upmarket’ alcohol to customers while they get their nails done.
By Sarah Page
Published 8th Feb 2024, 10:44 GMT
Sunshine Nails and Beauty in Swan Walk Shopping Centre has applied to Horsham District Council for an alcohol license.

In their application, the salon owners state: “We would like to offer our clients and guests drinks while they have treatment.”

A Horsham nail bar is hoping it will soon be able to sell alcohol to customers while they have their nails done
They add: “The selection of the alcohol menu has been designed to enhance the customer experience.

"The nature of the alcohol we intend to sell is such that it will not appeal to individuals looking to buy cheap alcohol in large quantities.”

