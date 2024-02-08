Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunshine Nails and Beauty in Swan Walk Shopping Centre has applied to Horsham District Council for an alcohol license.

In their application, the salon owners state: “We would like to offer our clients and guests drinks while they have treatment.”

They add: “The selection of the alcohol menu has been designed to enhance the customer experience.