Horsham pub announces reopening date

By Sarah Page

Chief reporter

Published 7th Apr 2025, 15:12 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A Horsham pub which has been shut for refurbishment has announced its reopening date.

The Bax Castle at Two Mile Ash Road, Southwater, is to reopen on Friday (April 11).

In a message to customers, The Bax says:”We are very excited to announce that we will be bringing back the much loved bouncy castles and pizza menu this summer.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The pub is now also taking enquiries for special functions including birthday parties, Christenings, work do’s, coffee mornings – and more.

The pub is a popular stop-off point for walkers and riders on the Downs Link.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice