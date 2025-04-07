Horsham pub announces reopening date

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Horsham pub which has been shut for refurbishment has announced its reopening date.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bax Castle at Two Mile Ash Road, Southwater, is to reopen on Friday (April 11).

In a message to customers, The Bax says:”We are very excited to announce that we will be bringing back the much loved bouncy castles and pizza menu this summer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pub is now also taking enquiries for special functions including birthday parties, Christenings, work do’s, coffee mornings – and more.

The pub is a popular stop-off point for walkers and riders on the Downs Link.