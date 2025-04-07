Horsham pub announces reopening date
A Horsham pub which has been shut for refurbishment has announced its reopening date.
The Bax Castle at Two Mile Ash Road, Southwater, is to reopen on Friday (April 11).
In a message to customers, The Bax says:”We are very excited to announce that we will be bringing back the much loved bouncy castles and pizza menu this summer.”
The pub is now also taking enquiries for special functions including birthday parties, Christenings, work do’s, coffee mornings – and more.
The pub is a popular stop-off point for walkers and riders on the Downs Link.
