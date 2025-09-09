Horsham pub goes back to its roots and announces name change
The Olive Branch pub in Horsham’s Bishopric is to revert to its previous name of The Green Dragon.
Many Horsham residents still referred to the pub as the Dragon after it changed its name more than 20 years ago.
And they have now taken to social media to share their delight that the pub is returning to its roots. Some pointed out that the name ‘The Green Dragon’ reflected the local legend of the dragon in St Leonard's Forest.
One said: “Fantastic news. Well done to those who've made this happen. It should never have been allowed to change from its correct and proper historical name!”
Another agreed: “Should never have been changed.”
And the name change has sparked poignant memories for many who first met their future partners in the pub during its original ‘dragon’ period.