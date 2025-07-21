Horsham pub in bid to extend outdoor dining area

A Horsham pub is planning to expand its outdoor dining and bar area.

Proposals are being outlined to extend and refurbish the rear garden of The Black Jug in North Street. Brunning and Price Brewery is currently seeking planning permission from Horsham District Council for the changes.

The pub building – which was constructed in around 1930 after the original building was destroyed in a fire – is sited next door to a Grade II listed building, the China Brasserie restaurant.

The brewery wants to extend the pub garden into an adjacent tarmac parking and storage area to provide more outdoor dining space.

It wants to create four six-seater timber dining huts along the boundary of the new area, enclosed by a timber fence.

Rainwater, says the brewery, would be harvested from the hut roofs via guttering and directed to a centrally located, enclosed water butt for reuse in planter beds.

Each hut is planned to be fitted with external wall lights, with more lighting strung across the roof rafters.

New planting beds will be provided along the boundary of the proposed external extension, and new olive trees planted there, if planning permission is granted.

A current external store is planned to be converted into an outdoor bar and a new storage structure erected within the car park.

A new fridge/freezer room is planned to be built accessible from the existing pub kitchen via a newly formed internal door. Additionally, a new external door is planned to be installed in the kitchen to provide direct access to the outdoor areas.

New outdoor furniture is also planned at the front of the pub on a grassed area to the south west of the building, along with new furniture along the North Street frontage with the area enclosed by a new post-and-rope barrier.

The brewery says the changes will not mean any loss of the pub’s car parking spaces.

No decisions have yet been made.