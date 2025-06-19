Horsham pub in formal bid for outdoor dining area

A Horsham pub which has extended its outdoor dining area is now seeking to ratify the situation.

The Olive Branch in Horsham’s Bishopric has built a free-standing timber canopy in its rear garden which, it says, has allowed it to accommodate an extra 30 diners.

Now owners Hall & Woodhouse have lodged an application with Horsham District Council for formal planning consent.

Agents for the brewery – 2C Design Consultants – say that, although the Olive Branch is an historic Grade II listed building, the new garden structure does not connect or interfere with the main pub building.

The new outdoor dining area in the garden of The Olive Branch pub in Horsham town centre

The original building is a 17th century medieval house with original timber framing visible to the west and north elevations and internally within the first floor.

The agents say in a statement to the council: “The pub has been little altered in recent years and would now benefit from this update.”

The Olive Branch and the King's Arms in Bishopric are included among inns which flourished in the outskirts of Horsham before 1800.