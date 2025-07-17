Horsham pub reopens with new look - and a new landlady

Jodie Munday, landlady of the King’s Arms in Horsham’s Bishopric, has also taken over at the helm of The Bedford pub in Station Road.

And the news has been met with cheers from local residents who are now looking forward to live music nights being held at The Bedford.

Jodie, herself a musician, is already renowned for holding popular music sessions at the award-winning King’s Arms.

Many people have taken to social media to congratulate Jodie on The Bedford’s reopening and on the new music-themed look of the bar.

One said: “Cannot wait to see it thrive, and so happy to have another decent boozer within easy walking distance.”

Another said: “Fab to have a decent local again!” Yet another added: “It's brilliant to have a local worth visiting, really enjoyed stepping through the door for a quick drink ... We'll certainly be back soon!”

And another: “Absolutely thrilled to see it open again and so many there.” Others added simply: “Looks amazing!”

