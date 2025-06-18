Horsham pub to hold 10-day craft cider festival

A Horsham pub is to stage a 10-day craft cider festival later this month.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A range of ciders, including traditional apple ciders, perries and flavoured ciders, will be available at The Lynd Cross in Springfield Road, Horsham, during the festival which kicks off on June 27.

The ciders include Barn Screecher (Hunts), Moonshine Rum & Raisin (Broadoak), Toffee Apple (Snails Bank), Midnight Special (Mr Whitehead’s), Peach Mojito (Pulp), Fiery Fox (Gwynt y Ddraig) and Rhoobarb & Custard (Barbourne).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are all suitable for vegans and vegetarians and cost £2.99 a pint, lower than the normal guest cider.

A 10-day craft cider festival is to be held at The Lynd Cross pub in Horsham from June 27

Pub manager Peter Eydmann said: “The festival is a great celebration of craft cider. It will allow us to showcase a selection of superb ciders over a 10-day period. All of the ciders will be available at great value-for-money prices.”

Tasting notes on all of the ciders will be available in the pub magazine and a digital version will also be available on the Wetherspoon app and website.