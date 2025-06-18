Horsham pub to hold 10-day craft cider festival
A range of ciders, including traditional apple ciders, perries and flavoured ciders, will be available at The Lynd Cross in Springfield Road, Horsham, during the festival which kicks off on June 27.
The ciders include Barn Screecher (Hunts), Moonshine Rum & Raisin (Broadoak), Toffee Apple (Snails Bank), Midnight Special (Mr Whitehead’s), Peach Mojito (Pulp), Fiery Fox (Gwynt y Ddraig) and Rhoobarb & Custard (Barbourne).
They are all suitable for vegans and vegetarians and cost £2.99 a pint, lower than the normal guest cider.
Pub manager Peter Eydmann said: “The festival is a great celebration of craft cider. It will allow us to showcase a selection of superb ciders over a 10-day period. All of the ciders will be available at great value-for-money prices.”
Tasting notes on all of the ciders will be available in the pub magazine and a digital version will also be available on the Wetherspoon app and website.