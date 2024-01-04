Horsham pub to take part in biggest national pub quiz in the country
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Star pub in Crawley Road, Roffey, will be taken over by TalkSport – the world’s leading sports radio station – for epic Sunday quiz nights starting on January 28.
The quiz will be hosted remotely by iconic radio presenters such as Natalie Sawyer and Jim White.
Star landlords Sarah and Aaron Bruce, in a message to customers, say: “From legendary moments to iconic athletes, it's your chance to prove your sporting expertise.”
The winning team will be given a £20 bar tab as well as a chance to win big nationally with the highest score across the country grabbing £200.
Entry is free and the first TalkSport quiz starts at 7pm on January 28.
The Star was taken over by Sarah and Aaron back in August when the couple said they wanted to create ‘a nice vibe’ and ‘community pub.’