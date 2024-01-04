BREAKING

Horsham pub to take part in biggest national pub quiz in the country

A Horsham pub has been selected to take part in the biggest national pub quiz in the country.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 4th Jan 2024, 14:54 GMT
Updated 4th Jan 2024, 14:55 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Star pub in Crawley Road, Roffey, will be taken over by TalkSport – the world’s leading sports radio station – for epic Sunday quiz nights starting on January 28.

The quiz will be hosted remotely by iconic radio presenters such as Natalie Sawyer and Jim White.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Star landlords Sarah and Aaron Bruce, in a message to customers, say: “From legendary moments to iconic athletes, it's your chance to prove your sporting expertise.”

Most Popular
The Star pub in Crawley Road, Roffey, is to hold weekly TalkSPORT quiz nightsThe Star pub in Crawley Road, Roffey, is to hold weekly TalkSPORT quiz nights
The Star pub in Crawley Road, Roffey, is to hold weekly TalkSPORT quiz nights

Have you read? Sussex village pub closes sparking uncertainty over its future

TV MasterChef:The Professionals winner Tom Hamblet launches new menu at five-star Horsham hotel

The winning team will be given a £20 bar tab as well as a chance to win big nationally with the highest score across the country grabbing £200.

Entry is free and the first TalkSport quiz starts at 7pm on January 28.

The Star was taken over by Sarah and Aaron back in August when the couple said they wanted to create ‘a nice vibe’ and ‘community pub.’