A Horsham pub has been selected to take part in the biggest national pub quiz in the country.

The Star pub in Crawley Road, Roffey, will be taken over by TalkSport – the world’s leading sports radio station – for epic Sunday quiz nights starting on January 28.

The quiz will be hosted remotely by iconic radio presenters such as Natalie Sawyer and Jim White.

Star landlords Sarah and Aaron Bruce, in a message to customers, say: “From legendary moments to iconic athletes, it's your chance to prove your sporting expertise.”

The winning team will be given a £20 bar tab as well as a chance to win big nationally with the highest score across the country grabbing £200.

Entry is free and the first TalkSport quiz starts at 7pm on January 28.