Horsham restaurant in line for major culinary award

A Horsham restaurant is in line for a major culinary award.

Horsham Tandoori in East Street has been selected as a finalist for the title of Best Takeaway in West Sussex at the Euro Asia Curry Awards 2025.

In a social media announcement, the restaurant said: “Being nominated is truly a privilege, and we are honoured to be recognised among so many outstanding establishments.

“None of this would have been possible without the loyalty, love and continued support of our amazing customers over the years. From the bottom of our hearts – thank you. “We’re hopeful for a positive result on the big day, and regardless of the outcome, we remain committed to bringing you the same quality, passion and flavour you’ve always trusted us for.”