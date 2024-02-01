BREAKING

Horsham restaurant shortlisted for top culinary award

A Horsham restaurant has been shortlisted for a top culinary award.
Published 1st Feb 2024
Zeytin in Denne Road, Horsham, is among regional restaurants shortlisted in the 12th British Kebab Awards.

An awards’ spokesperson said: “Following a meticulous selection process, the shortlist showcases the exceptional talent and dedication of establishments from across the nation.

“A panel of distinguished judges, experts in the culinary field, have painstakingly curated the shortlist, highlighting the outstanding contributions of establishments that have elevated the kebab experience to new heights.

Zeytin restaurant in Denne Road, Horsham, has been shortlisted for a top culinary award

"From time-honoured traditional recipes to cutting-edge innovative fusions, the shortlisted candidates epitomise the pinnacle of the kebab industry.”

British Kebab Awards founder and organiser Ibrahim Dogus said: "The 12th British Kebab Awards shortlist is a testament to the culinary excellence and innovation within the kebab industry. It's an honour to recognise and celebrate the outstanding contributions of these establishments that have impressed our discerning panel of judges."

The awards’ spokesperson added: “The awards highlight the industry's commitment to innovation, with establishments pushing boundaries and introducing new flavours and techniques to the world of kebabs.

“Many shortlisted establishments have played a vital role in their communities, contributing not only to the gastronomic landscape but also fostering a sense of belonging and community spirit.”

The final of the awards – sponsored by Just Eat – will take place at a glittering ceremony in London on February 27. Renowned figures from the culinary world, influencers, and dignitaries will gather to celebrate the winners across various categories, including Best Kebab House, Best Newcomer, and Outstanding Contribution to the Kebab Industry.

