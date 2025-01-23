Horsham restaurant wins through to finals of major culinary contest
Zeytin in Denne Road, Horsham, is among finalists in the British Kebab Awards 2025 in the ‘best value restaurant’ category.
A spokesperson for the awards, sponsored by Just Eat, said: “We’re rewarding the dedication of local kebab takeaway and restaurant owners across the country, recognising their contribution to our economy on a truly national scale.
"We’re saying thank you to the unsung heroes, the hardworking people behind the great little kebab takeaway and restaurant places.”
The winners will be announced at a glittering ceremony being held on February 26.
Meanwhile, Zeytin is no stranger to the awards and was announced ‘Best Regional Kebab Restaurant’ in the 2024 British Kebab Awards.
