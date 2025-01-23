Horsham restaurant wins through to finals of major culinary contest

By Sarah Page
Published 23rd Jan 2025, 10:37 BST
A Horsham restaurant has won through to the finals of a major culinary competition.

Zeytin in Denne Road, Horsham, is among finalists in the British Kebab Awards 2025 in the ‘best value restaurant’ category.

A spokesperson for the awards, sponsored by Just Eat, said: “We’re rewarding the dedication of local kebab takeaway and restaurant owners across the country, recognising their contribution to our economy on a truly national scale.

"We’re saying thank you to the unsung heroes, the hardworking people behind the great little kebab takeaway and restaurant places.”

Zeytin restaurant in Denne Road, Horsham, is among the finalists in the British Kebab Awards 2025Zeytin restaurant in Denne Road, Horsham, is among the finalists in the British Kebab Awards 2025
Zeytin restaurant in Denne Road, Horsham, is among the finalists in the British Kebab Awards 2025

The winners will be announced at a glittering ceremony being held on February 26.

Meanwhile, Zeytin is no stranger to the awards and was announced ‘Best Regional Kebab Restaurant’ in the 2024 British Kebab Awards.

