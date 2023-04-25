That’s the message going out from the leading animal charity after confusion over the closure of another shop – Truly Chic Interiors – in nearby Park Place.
The RSPCA shop, on the corner of Park Place and East Street, sells a range of goods including books, bric-a-brac, clothes and accessories, homewares – and more.
The shop supports the Mount Noddy animal centre in Chichester through its operations and always needs donations of clothing – ladies, men’s and kids – as well as bric-a-brac, books, DVDs, CDs, toys, footwear and bags.