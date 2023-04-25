Edit Account-Sign Out
Horsham RSPCA shop 'well and truly open for business'

Horsham’s RSPCA charity shop in East Street is ‘well and truly open for business.’

Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 25th Apr 2023, 10:04 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 10:05 BST

That’s the message going out from the leading animal charity after confusion over the closure of another shop – Truly Chic Interiors – in nearby Park Place.

The RSPCA shop, on the corner of Park Place and East Street, sells a range of goods including books, bric-a-brac, clothes and accessories, homewares – and more.

The shop supports the Mount Noddy animal centre in Chichester through its operations and always needs donations of clothing – ladies, men’s and kids – as well as bric-a-brac, books, DVDs, CDs, toys, footwear and bags.

The RSPCA charity shop on the corner of Park Place and East Street in Horsham is 'well and truly open for business'The RSPCA charity shop on the corner of Park Place and East Street in Horsham is 'well and truly open for business'
