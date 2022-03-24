Horsham shoe shop to close this week for major makeover

Pavers Shoes - based at Hilliers Garden Centre in Brighton Road - says it will reopen with a new look on April 11.

The store has been based at the garden centre for a number of years and says its new shop ‘will be a high street Pavers layout and will stock Pavers own-brand styles as well as Skechers, Relife, Reiker, Bugatti and Flyflot with most styles retailing at 30 per cent off RRP.’

The store’s area manager said: “Pavers Shoes is a family business based in York with stores across the UK.

Horsham Pavers store

“We are well known for providing quality footwear across all our brands.

“We are very pleased to be refreshing our store in the Hilliers Garden Centre in Horsham; we think our Pavers customers will love the store’s new look.”

Head of retail Gary Gordon added: “We are passionate about our physical stores that enable customers to browse our collections and find their perfect style.

“We understand that our customers often want advice and a human connection when they are shopping, and we are proud of our high street retail stores which deliver this.”

The shoe chain, which celebrated its 50th anniversary last year, was founded by Catherine Paver in 1971 and remains family-owned and run.