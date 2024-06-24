Horsham shop moves to new premises after 31 years in town

By Sarah Page
Published 24th Jun 2024, 11:58 BST
A Horsham shop which has been in the town for 31 years has moved to new premises.

Apache Menswear closed its premises in Horsham’s Bishopric for the final time on Sunday. It has moved to a new site in Partridge Green.

The shop posted a message on social media thanking their customers. “So proud to have served Horsham and surrounding areas for 31 years and many are friends still to this day.”

They add that the new premises will feature some new brands and some which have been discarded. “We hope to also give you the informed product knowledge and professional guidance we have been synonymous for the last 31 years … including our mantra: shop local, shop independent, shop British.”

Apache Meanswear is opening new premises in Partridge Green on Wednesday (June 26) after being in Horsham for the past 31 years

Apache Menswear is to open its new premises in Partridge Green on Wednesday (June 26). Customers can book a private shopping appointment online at https://www.apacheonline.co.uk/contact/#appointments

The new premises have private parking. A spokesperson said: “After over 30 years in Horsham we are very excited for the next chapter of Apache and we hope to see many of you at our new premises.”

