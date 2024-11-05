Danish homewares store Søstrene Grene is to open a new shop on the site of the former Entertainer toy store at Bishops Weald House opposite the Lynd Cross pub.

The Scandi brand says it will announce its launch date ‘very soon’ but promises it will be in business in plenty of time to help people with their Christmas shopping.

A spokesperson said: “Søstrene Grene offers a curated selection of design-led items at budget-friendly prices, including interiors, craft and hobby items and lifestyle products – all inspired by the Danish notion of ‘hygge’.

“As the Christmas season approaches however, the brand becomes the ultimate location to buy all things décor, gift wrapping, stocking fillers, kitchenware and party items. With wine glasses for just £2.44, wrapping paper from £1.54 and gorgeous hanging paper snowflakes from £3.43, the store will offer everything you need to create a cosy festive living space.”

Mikkel Grene, co-owner and chief executive of Søstrene Grene, added: “Christmas is a huge time for our brand and we really make our stores feel as festive as possible. Our 2024 collection has just launched in-stores and online, so there’s plenty of Christmas spirit to go around for our new Horsham store.”

The brand now has more than 300 stores in 17 countries and is continuing to expand across the UK.

UK joint venture partners Norma Jacob and Richard Power run existing Søstrene Grene stores across Northern Ireland, Wales, Scotland and the south of England. Norma Jacob said: “As we plan to end the year with a total of 45 stores open across the UK, we’re excited that Horsham will be a new addition to our growing list of branches. It’s a beautiful historic town and we think our brand will really add to the brilliant existing retail offering.”

Richard Power added: “It’s fantastic to be debuting the brand in West Sussex and increasing the accessibility of our stores for all the dedicated UK customers and fans of Søstrene Grene.”

And in a message to customers, he said: “We’re sure you won’t be disappointed and we can’t wait to reveal more about what to expect from the new store.”

1 . New Horsham store Sostrene Grene say their new store in Horsham will be open in plenty of time for Christmas Photo: Contributed

2 . New Horsham store The new Danish homeware store in Horsham offers an eclectic range of gifts and goods Photo: Contributed

3 . New Horsham store The new store is to announce its opening date soon - but it will be in plenty of time for Christmas shoppers to visit Photo: Contributed